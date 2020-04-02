Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon relaxes new restrictions on drugs to fight virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A doctor at a veterans home in Oregon used a malaria drug to treat eight patients there for coronavirus, but says a state rule enacted March 25 would prevent him from treating any more veterans there. On Wednesday, a state agency changed its rule after an outcry, allowing the drug’s use at places like the veterans home. Hydroxychloroquine and a similar drug, chloroquine, showed some encouraging signs in small, early tests against the coronavirus. On March 25, the Oregon Board of Pharmacy adopted a temporary emergency rule prohibiting the dispensing of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside a hospital.

HAMMOND GRAZING LAND

Ranchers can apply for grazing allotments Hammonds’ lost

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Cattle producers can apply to compete for access to federal grazing allotments that Oregon’s Hammond Ranches lost in a court decision. The Capital Press reports those applications, however, will be put on hold if Hammond Ranches decides to continue with an administrative challenge against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Ranchers have until April 14 to apply to graze livestock on the four allotments, while Hammond Ranches must decide by then whether to appeal or apply for a new grazing permit. Ranch co-owner Steven Hammond and his father Dwight are well-known in the ranching community for their legal battles with the federal government and environmental groups.

SEX CRIMES SENTENCE

Man pleads no contest to sex abuse involving minors

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man has pleaded no contest to sex crime charges involving minors in Linn County Circuit Court. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 24-year-old Joshua Moore was convicted of attempting to commit first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody. A charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement. Police say an investigation began after the department received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage girl and boy in Lebanon in October.

KIDNAPPING-INSANITY FINDING

Man guilty except for insanity of kidnapping, burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of swinging a chain at a police officer and holding a woman at knifepoint has been found guilty except for insanity on several charges and sentenced to the Oregon State Hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Christopher Michael Hall will serve up to 20 years under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board. He was found guilty except for insanity Tuesday on kidnapping and other charges. A probable cause affidavit says police responded in August to a burglary call at a Portland church and found Hall harassing people. He swung the chain at an officer, then ran into a McDonald’s, held a woman at knifepoint, then used her as a shield when officers arrived. He then dropped the knife, ran and a bystander tackled him.

COMPUTER CHIP FACTORY SALE

Closed computer chip factory sells for $6.3 million

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A shuttered computer chip factory in Eugene has sold at auction for $6.3 million, but it’s not clear what the new owner plans to do with the site. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hynix spent $1.5 billion to build and equip the 1.2-million-square-foot factory, which opened in 1998. It operated for a decade before closing in 2008 during a downturn in the memory chip market. The closure left 1,400 people out of work, one of the largest mass layoffs in Oregon history. The new owner is an Ohio digital sign company called Stratacache. Stratacache manager of global communications Andrea Poley says they are in a dialogue with several different economic agencies throughout Oregon about plans.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon schools to start distance learning on April 13

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facing an expected closure through the end of the academic year, schools across Oregon have been told to begin distance learning on April 13. Some schools are already handing out smart tablets and Wi-Fi devices to students. Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through April 28, but because the coronavirus pandemic has not reached its peak, that is expected to be extended. The director of the Oregon Department of Education told school superintendents and principals in an email Monday night that there’s a strong possibility schools will be closed through the end of the academic year. Schools in other states have already made that decision.

FATAL SHOOTING

Pawn shop manager dies in Oregon shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The manager of a pawn shop was shot and killed outside it in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses. Police say officers found a man dead at the scene. Police identified the man Tuesday as 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor Johnson. Authorities say they are investigating and looking for a suspect. Johnson’s older sister, Abbey Johnson, told the newspaper her brother had worked in the pawn shop business in his home state of Minnesota before he was transferred to Portland.

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.