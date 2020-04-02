Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee seeks help from manufacturers for COVID-19 supplies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Washington manufacturers to start producing personal protective equipment. He says that the federal government has not been able to supply the state fast enough to meet the growing need amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Inslee says that while more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment _ from the federal and state supply, hospitals and some donations _ has already been delivered across the state, it is not enough. He says he hopes manufacturers would be willing to turn to making things like surgical masks, swab tests, saline solution, vials, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns and face shields.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-GLANCE

National Guard to support food banks during virus crisis

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington National Guardsmen are preparing to support food banks across the state, to include in King, Pierce, Chelan and Franklin Counties, Karina Shagren, a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, said the hope is to have 130 soldiers and airmen in place starting Friday, and that they will be used to fill critical staffing needs. Shagren said that many food banks are operated by volunteers who fall into the at-risk categories, so members of the National Guard will ensure food banks have the personnel necessary to keep them up and running and ensure they’re able to continue to provide food to those who need it. National Guard members will be doing doing everything from unloading trucks to packing boxes and distributing food, she said.

COACH INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING

Coach accused of inappropriate touching, comments to girls

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — King County prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old teacher and track coach at a high school south of Seattle with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He is accused of inappropriately touching and making sexual comments to three girls who were members of the school’s track team in 2018 and 2019. The Seattle Times reports Jeffrey Blount, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

SNOWPACK-STATEWIDE

Washington statewide snowpack 104% of normal as of March 30

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago. The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.

SMALL TORNADO

Small tornado touches down in southeastern Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a small tornado appeared to touch down just north of Richland in southeastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports on Tuesday people emailed photos and videos to the agency that show a rotating dark cloud column that appears to touch the ground. Meteorologists checked radar images and saw possible evidence of a tornado between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. People in Benton City reported a hail storm and strong winds between 3 and 3:30 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL HOSPITALS

Rural areas fear spread of virus as more hospitals close

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t come at a worse time for rural communities across the U.S. that have lost their hospitals. Nearly 200 small-town hospitals have closed nationwide since 2005, often forcing residents to drive much farther for health care. Last year was the worst yet for shutdowns, and officials say hundreds more rural hospitals are endangered by the pandemic. That’s because moneymaking procedures like elective surgeries are being delayed and resources diverted because of the viral outbreak. More than 46 million people live in rural areas, and the government says they are generally in poorer health than city dwellers.

DENTIST OFFICE FIRE

Bellevue dentist arrested on arson charges after office fire

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors have accused a Bellevue dentist of using lighter fluid and accelerant to set fires in his exam and X-ray rooms after being evicted from his office for failing to pay rent. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that 53-year-old Mohammad “Matt” Rafie was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fires set March 23 at his Bellgrove Medical Park office. Authorities say Rafie posted $25,000 bail following his arrest and posted $100,000 bail Thursday after prosecutors requested a higher amount. His arraignment is scheduled for May 7. Rafie did not return a phone message left at his Kirkland residence Tuesday.

SEPARATE FATAL SHOOTINGS

2 men killed in separate shootings in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities have reported two men were killed in separate shootings in Auburn and Tacoma. KIRO-TV reported that there is no suspect information in either shooting, but both occurred Tuesday less than 20 miles from each other. The Tacoma Police Department responded to reports of shots fired outside Midtown 15 Apartments to find an injured 28-year-old man inside an apartment. Authorities say they started CPR until medics arrived and pronounced the man dead. The Auburn Police Department responded earlier in the night to reports that a man was attempting to rob someone outside A&H Motorsports when he was fatally shot in the chest.

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

Seattle woman charged with abusing her young children

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors say a 26-year-old Seattle woman has been charged in connection with the prolonged physical abuse of three of her children, who were removed from her home and placed in protective custody a year ago and only recently disclosed the abuse. The Seattle Times reports Moriah Connor was arrested earlier this month and has since been charged with first-degree assault on a child, two counts of second-degree assault on a child and witness tampering, accused of repeatedly telling the children to lie about how they received their injuries, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.