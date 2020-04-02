AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 02 11:30 AM House GOP Leader Kevin McCarty press conference call – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds press conference call with fellow Republican Reps. Greg Walden, Kevin Brady, French Hill, and Patrick McHenry

Weblinks: http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/GOPLeader

Contacts: Office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, RepublicanLeader@mail3.housecommunications.gov, 1 202 225 4000

Call-in info TBA