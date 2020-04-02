Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — As the COVID-19 pandemic claims more jobs, a record number of people in Oregon filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week, the state employment department reported Thursday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 420 words.

IN BRIEF:

PORTLAND TERMINAL AWARD: Ex-operator of Portland terminal rejects reduced $19M award.

MENINGITIS TEEN: Teenager has been hospitalized for the eighth time with viral meningitis.

INMATE DEATH: Man in prison for manslaughter dies .

OBIT JUDGE JAMES REDDEN: Longtime federal judge and Oregon politician dies at 91.

The AP-Portland, Ore.