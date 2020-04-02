Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $439.5 million in the period.

Schnitzer Steel shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

