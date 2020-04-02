AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 02.

Thursday, Apr. 02 6:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Sawant holds coronavirus crisis town hall – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant holds an online town hall to discuss taxing big businesses and suspending rent and mortgage payments amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Sunday, Apr. 05 CANCELED: AAWW Alpacapalooza – CANCELED: Alpaca Association of Western Washington hosts 2020 Alpacapalooza, with show ring competitions for conformation and fleece quality and displayed of fiber arts * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA

Contacts: Cindy Berman Morrow, AAWW, cindy@alpacainfo.com