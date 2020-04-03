BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:10 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. —Gov. Jay Inslee will take action on bills and sign the state operating and capital budgets. By Rachel La Corte. Developing from 3:15 budget media avail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

SEATTLE – State mental health officials plan to release as many as 60 patients from Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital in order to reduce some of the stress that the new coronavirus has placed on staff at the 850-bed facility, officials said Friday. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ALASKA DOG FOOD DELIVERY

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Hundreds of dogs living in largely Alaska Native villages in southwest Alaska won’t go hungry this spring after more than 8,000 pounds (3,629 kg) of dog food were delivered, a humanitarian effort coordinated by two of the nation’s largest animal welfare groups in response to the coronavirus pandemic. By Mark Thiessen. SENT: 550 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NORTH DAKOTA

FARGO, N.D. — A medical marijuana dispensary that opened in North Dakota’s largest city a year ago was shut down Friday because of slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus, the facility’s operators said in a statement. By Dave Kolpack. SENT: 350 words.

SPORTS

BKL–WNBA SEASON POSTPONED

NEW YORK — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

FATAL SHOOTING ID: Man found fatally shot in Tacoma apartment identified.

SUV PEDESTRIAN CHARGES_Man arrested in case of woman run over with SUV in Yakima