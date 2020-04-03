Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the COVID-19 pandemic claims a record number of jobs, Oregon’s health officer shared good news. Modeling shows the state won’t see a huge rise in cases as long as stay-at-home orders are heeded. He also said the rise in cases should be manageable. He added that this depends on everyone heeding the governor’s orders to stay home and on health care providers having personal protective equipment. Modelling shows the social distancing and stay-at-home orders in Oregon are already having a result, with transmission of infections cut by 50 to 70 percent.

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Danielle Morin was arrested just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes. Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites hotel on March 6, and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial has been postponed indefinitely while a woman accused of intentionally killing and injuring Las Vegas Strip sidewalk pedestrians with a car in December 2015 heads back to a Nevada state mental facility. Lakeisha Holloway’s court-appointed defense attorney said Thursday it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to trial amid concerns about her competency and ability to understand charges against her. Holloway, now 29, was from Portland, Oregon. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and 70 other felonies in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured at least 34 other people.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former operator of the Port of Portland’s container terminal has rejected a judge’s reduced $19 million award of damages against the longshore workers’ union after a federal jury in November found the union sabotaged shipping traffic and caused productivity to plummet. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ICTSI Oregon has decided instead to go back to trial solely to determine an appropriate amount. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union has asked U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon to put the matter on hold, as it challenges the jury finding that it was both liable for damages and should pay any damage amount to the former terminal operator.