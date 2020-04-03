Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with another former pass rusher, agreeing to terms on a deal with defensive end Benson Mayowa. Mayowa’s agent David Canter tweeted the sides reached an agreement Wednesday. NFL Network reported its a one-year deal. Mayowa is the second former Seahawks pass rusher being brought back for another opportunity. The Seahawks agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Bruce Irvin in the opening days of free agency. Mayowa had a career-high seven sacks and three forced fumbles last season with the Raiders.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum has opted to enter the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility. Slocum, a 5-foot-7 guard, averaged a team-best 14.9 points and 4.7 assists this past season with the Beavers, who finished the season ranked No. 14 with a 23-9 record. she ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring and fifth in assists.In a statement released by the university on Thursday, Slocum thanked everyone who supported her in the decision.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted. The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf…”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gonzaga and Michigan were the standouts in a study that seeded men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head-coaching ranks. Gonzaga was a No. 1 seed in both brackets released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. Michigan was a 1-seed for the men and a 3-seed for the women. Arizona State was the only other school to appear in the top 16 of both brackets. The report focused primarily on each team’s Graduation Success Rate and Academic Progress Rate scores for seeding purposes.