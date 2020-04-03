Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health officer: Spike in virus cases can be averted

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the COVID-19 pandemic claims a record number of jobs, Oregon’s health officer shared good news. Modeling shows the state won’t see a huge rise in cases as long as stay-at-home orders are heeded. He also said the rise in cases should be manageable. He added that this depends on everyone heeding the governor’s orders to stay home and on health care providers having personal protective equipment. Modelling shows the social distancing and stay-at-home orders in Oregon are already having a result, with transmission of infections cut by 50 to 70 percent.

HOTEL MURDER-ARREST

Police arrest woman in connection with man’s murder at hotel

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Danielle Morin was arrested just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes. Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites hotel on March 6, and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

VEGAS STRIP SIDEWALK CRASH

Trial off again in deadly 2015 Vegas Strip sidewalk crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial has been postponed indefinitely while a woman accused of intentionally killing and injuring Las Vegas Strip sidewalk pedestrians with a car in December 2015 heads back to a Nevada state mental facility. Lakeisha Holloway’s court-appointed defense attorney said Thursday it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to trial amid concerns about her competency and ability to understand charges against her. Holloway, now 29, was from Portland, Oregon. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and 70 other felonies in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured at least 34 other people.

PORTLAND TERMINAL-AWARD

Ex-operator of Portland terminal rejects reduced $19M award

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former operator of the Port of Portland’s container terminal has rejected a judge’s reduced $19 million award of damages against the longshore workers’ union after a federal jury in November found the union sabotaged shipping traffic and caused productivity to plummet. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ICTSI Oregon has decided instead to go back to trial solely to determine an appropriate amount. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union has asked U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon to put the matter on hold, as it challenges the jury finding that it was both liable for damages and should pay any damage amount to the former terminal operator.

OBIT-JUDGE JAMES REDDEN

Longtime federal judge and Oregon politician dies at 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Retired U.S. District Judge James A. Redden, who presided over the Northwest’s biggest salmon lawsuit and served as an Oregon state representative, state treasurer and attorney general, has died at age 91. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he died Tuesday night at an adult foster care home, where he was being treated for congestive heart failure, according to a story in the Portland Tribune, which employs his son. One of his biggest legacies was his fight to force the government to recover wild fish. Redden was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, and attended Boston College and Boston College Law School. He moved to Oregon in 1955.

INMATE DEATH

Man in prison for manslaughter dies

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a 73-year-old man who was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution for manslaughter has died. The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that Steven Merry died Wednesday in the prison infirmary where he’s been in hospice care since January. The Oregon State Police have been notified per standard procedure. KVAL-TV reports Merry was arrested in 2015 after the shooting death of 29-year-old Justin Davis. Court records show Merry pleaded not guilty to a murder charge initially and then pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January 2017. He entered Department of Corrections custody that month and had an earliest release date of February 2027.

FATAL SHOOTING-PARKING

Man killed over parking dispute was shot in the head

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Lynnwood-area man has been charged with second-degree murder, accused by prosecutors of shooting a man after a fight over parking. The Seattle Times reports Alex Valdovinos was arrested Saturday after witnesses identified him as the person who fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle from his porch, killing DeMarcus Bell of Tacoma. Jail records show Valdovinos remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. A probable-cause statement says on Saturday night, two men went to Valdovinos’ house, complained about a parked vehicle and a fight ensued. The statement says Valdovinos fired into the air and then fired again striking Bell, who died at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon relaxes new restrictions on drugs to fight virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A doctor at a veterans home in Oregon used a malaria drug to treat eight patients there for coronavirus, but says a state rule enacted March 25 would prevent him from treating any more veterans there. On Wednesday, a state agency changed its rule after an outcry, allowing the drug’s use at places like the veterans home. Hydroxychloroquine and a similar drug, chloroquine, showed some encouraging signs in small, early tests against the coronavirus. On March 25, the Oregon Board of Pharmacy adopted a temporary emergency rule prohibiting the dispensing of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside a hospital.