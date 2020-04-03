Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cleanup of US nuclear waste takes back seat as virus spreads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and the environment. Now, fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is resulting in more challenges as the nation’s only underground repository for nuclear waste finished ramping down operations Wednesday to keep workers safe. Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future while national laboratories and defense sites around the country have shifted to only those operations considered “mission critical.”

Washington state stay-at-home order extended through May 4

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his order to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s residents home through May 4, saying that social distancing measures must remain in place an additional month in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In recent days, Inslee had been signaling that his initial stay-at-home orders from March 23 _ which were set to expire next week _ would be extended. The new proclamation extends the original order from two weeks to six weeks. People can still go for walks, runs and bike rides outside if they maintain a six-foot distance from others.

‘Mind boggling’: Last week’s WA jobless claims set record

OLYMPIA, Wash (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Washington set a new record last week, with tens of thousands more people in the state filing new claims as non-essential businesses remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The latest numbers released by the state Employment Security Department showed that 181,975 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the state during the week of March 22-28, a 41% increase over the previous week’s earlier record of 128,962 new claims. The job losses come as the state is under a stay-at-home order that has closed non-essential businesses.

Feds propose $611,000 fine at Seattle-area nursing home

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have proposed a $611,000 fine for a Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 coronavirus deaths. State regulators and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted an inspection of the Life Care Center of Kirkland on March 16, finding serious infractions that they said placed residents in immediate danger. Authorities said Life Care had at least partially fixed the most serious problems by the time they conducted follow-up inspection last weekend. In a letter to Life Care on Wednesday, CMS proposed a fine of $611,000, but said that could be adjusted up or down based on how Life Care continues to correct remaining problems.

Police arrest woman in connection with man’s murder at hotel

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Danielle Morin was arrested just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes. Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites hotel on March 6, and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

Boeing offers voluntary layoff plan amidst virus shutdown

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is offering a voluntary layoff plan to prepare for an aircraft industry that the CEO says will take time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. CEO David Calhoun didn’t rule out involuntary job cuts later. Boeing’s airline customers are seeing a massive decline in revenue because of travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, and many have made their own early-out offers to employees. Boeing was weakened before the virus hit as it grappled with the grounding of its 737 Max airliner after two deadly crashes.

Washington state teen given 8th viral meningitis diagnosis

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state teenager has been hospitalized for the eighth time with viral meningitis and encephalitis. The Daily News reports Elianna Neumann was diagnosed Tuesday and placed in the in the Oregon Health and Sciences University hospital in Portland. The virus inflames tissue around the brain and spinal cord. Her mother says the family has been isolating at home to protect against contracting the coronavirus because the teenager has an extremely weak immune system. Elianna will take anti-viral medication for 10 to 21 days, and her mother hopes she can leave the hospital when she is stable.

Inslee seeks help from manufacturers for COVID-19 supplies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Washington manufacturers to start producing personal protective equipment. He says that the federal government has not been able to supply the state fast enough to meet the growing need amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Inslee says that while more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment _ from the federal and state supply, hospitals and some donations _ has already been delivered across the state, it is not enough. He says he hopes manufacturers would be willing to turn to making things like surgical masks, swab tests, saline solution, vials, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns and face shields.

Police launch homicide investigation after body found

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Everett Police Department has launched an investigation after a body was found in Skagit County. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that police believe 67-year-old Howard Benzel of Mukilteo was killed over the weekend after visiting a tenant he was renting to in Everett. The woman told authorities that her husband’s truck and cellphone were outside and she saw a tenant cleaning up drops of blood outside their rental property. Authorities say a passerby discovered the body and medical examiners identified Benzel. Police say the suspect was arrested Sunday before the body was found. The suspect is being held in the Snohomish County Jail.

Man killed over parking dispute was shot in the head

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Lynnwood-area man has been charged with second-degree murder, accused by prosecutors of shooting a man after a fight over parking. The Seattle Times reports Alex Valdovinos was arrested Saturday after witnesses identified him as the person who fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle from his porch, killing DeMarcus Bell of Tacoma. Jail records show Valdovinos remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. A probable-cause statement says on Saturday night, two men went to Valdovinos’ house, complained about a parked vehicle and a fight ensued. The statement says Valdovinos fired into the air and then fired again striking Bell, who died at the scene.