Oregon Daybook

Friday, Apr. 03 9:15 AM Senate Dems call on administration to work with states to quickly distribute unemployment benefits – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden call on the Trump administration to ‘work with states to quickly distribute urgently-needed unemployment benefits to Americans’, via press call

