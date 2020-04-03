Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK NORTH DAKOTA

FARGO, N.D. — A medical marijuana dispensary that opened in North Dakota’s largest city a year ago was shut down Friday because of slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus, the facility’s operators said in a statement. By Dave Kolpack. SENT: 350 words.

BKW NAISMITH-IONESCU

Oregon’s Ionescu wins women’s Naismith Player of the Year. SENT: 190 words.

ATTORNEY PUNCHED SENTENCE: Man gets 5 years for punching lawyer in court, other crimes.

PROPERTY OWNER SHOOTS MAN: Man shot to death by property owner in southern Oregon.

