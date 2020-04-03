AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Apr. 03.

Friday, Apr. 03 8:30 AM Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits state national guard assisting with food bank supply distribution

Location: 8500 Durango St SW, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Karina Shagren, Washington Military Department, karina.shagren@mil.wa.gov, 1 253 422 4765

Friday, Apr. 03 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses need for PPE to protect healthcare workers – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and healthcare workers affiliated with SEIU 775, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, UFCW 21 and WSNA hold teleconference to discuss the need or PPE and call on the Trump administration to protect all healthcare workers during the coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.seiu1199nw.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIU1199NW

Contacts: Ruth Schubert, WSNA Communications, rschubert@wsna.org, 1 206 713 7884; Nina Jenkins, SEIU 775, Nina.Jenkins@SEIU775.org , 1 206 618 6718; Tom Geiger, UFCW 21 communications, tgeiger@ufcw21.org, 1 202 604 3421; Amy Clark, SEIU 1199NW, amyc@seiu1199nw.org, 1 425 306 2061;

Teleconference. Toll-Free: 844-291-5495; Access Code: 9769258. Participants will be asked for their NAME, OUTLET and PHONE.

Saturday, Apr. 04 – Sunday, Apr. 05 CANCELED: AAWW Alpacapalooza – CANCELED: Alpaca Association of Western Washington hosts 2020 Alpacapalooza, with show ring competitions for conformation and fleece quality and displayed of fiber arts * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA

Weblinks: http://www.alpacawa.org/

Contacts: Cindy Berman Morrow, AAWW, cindy@alpacainfo.com