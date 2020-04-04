Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hospital workers in Oregon are astounded at the community response to an effort to provide those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight with protective masks. On March 26, Salem Health, which runs two hospital and several clinics in and around Oregon’s capital city, announced it would hand out kits for people to make masks. By Friday, the last day for dropoff, 10,942 assembled masks had been returned. Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office says that some of the masks the Trump administration has provided are unusable.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable. Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot. More than 150 ventilators sent to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap. The CDC has acknowledged that some items in the U.S. stockpile have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life but still were being distributed because of the urgent demand.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney in court. KPTV reports 32-year-old Ryan Perkins pleaded guilty Friday to assault, escape, distributing a controlled substance – methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, and robbery. Perkins was in court last August for stealing a rental van while using a forged driver’s license. The district attorney’s office says during the polling of the jury, Perkins stood up, ran past his attorney, and punched a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney in the head several times.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire in southern Oregon’s rural Josephine County. The Oregon State Police says a property owner confronted a man in a car who was shooting on his property. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man in the car shot at the property owner and the property owner returned fire. The man in the car was killed. Police say authorities determined the property owner acted in self-defense. Troopers say no criminal charges are expected.