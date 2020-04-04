Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars of spending in hopes of making a dent in the loss of state revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the state’s economy largely shut down. Inslee vetoed nearly two dozen bills in their entirety, and more than 140 separate budget items in the state supplemental budget. The total savings over the next three years is $445 million. All of the veto letters state that circumstances “have changed dramatically” since the budget was approved by the Legislature last month.

SEATTLE (AP) — State mental health officials plan to release as many as 60 patients from Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital in order to reduce some of the stress that the new coronavirus has placed on staff at the 850-bed facility. Sixteen workers and six patients at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 and one patient died. Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary Sean Murphy says moving some civil-commitment patients to group homes or supported-living facilities will help relieve some of the strain on the system.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man accused of running over a woman with a SUV after she says she refused an offer by him to make some money. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the Yakima Police Department responded to a 911 call Sunday of a woman screaming for help. An affidavit says the woman told officers she was walking home from a convenience store when the driver pulled up and asked her if she was interested in making money. The woman refused the offer and the driver ran her over as she tried to escape. The driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man shot to death in a Tacoma apartment earlier this week has been identified. The News Tribune reports Dante Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound after people called 911 to report hearing gunshots just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers performed CPR on Robinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.