Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon residents assemble 11k masks for health-care workers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hospital workers in Oregon are astounded at the community response to an effort to provide those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight with protective masks. On March 26, Salem Health, which runs two hospital and several clinics in and around Oregon’s capital city, announced it would hand out kits for people to make masks. By Friday, the last day for dropoff, 10,942 assembled masks had been returned. Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office says that some of the masks the Trump administration has provided are unusable.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAULTY SUPPLIES

Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable. Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot. More than 150 ventilators sent to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap. The CDC has acknowledged that some items in the U.S. stockpile have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life but still were being distributed because of the urgent demand.

ATTORNEY PUNCHED-SENTENCE

Man gets 5 years for punching lawyer in court, other crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney in court. KPTV reports 32-year-old Ryan Perkins pleaded guilty Friday to assault, escape, distributing a controlled substance – methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, and robbery. Perkins was in court last August for stealing a rental van while using a forged driver’s license. The district attorney’s office says during the polling of the jury, Perkins stood up, ran past his attorney, and punched a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney in the head several times.

PROPERTY OWNER SHOOTS MAN

Man shot to death by property owner in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire in southern Oregon’s rural Josephine County. The Oregon State Police says a property owner confronted a man in a car who was shooting on his property. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man in the car shot at the property owner and the property owner returned fire. The man in the car was killed. Police say authorities determined the property owner acted in self-defense. Troopers say no criminal charges are expected.

PAWN SHOP KILLING-ARREST

Man arrested in murder of Portland pawn shop manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a pawn shop manager in Portland earlier this week. The Portland Police Bureau says Joseph Schneider was booked into jail Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. On Monday afternoon police say he shot 31-year-old USA Pawn & Jewelry manager Benjamin Taylor Johnson. Witnesses have said Johnson was shot after someone tried to steal something from the store. It wasn’t immediately known if Schneider has a lawyer.

CHILD PORN SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for child porn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison and five years supervised release for transporting and having child pornography. The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jonathan Murphy was sentenced Thursday. Court documents say in 2017, local and federal law enforcement conducted undercover investigations of online peer-to-peer file sharing programs used to exchange images of child pornography. Three investigations led investigators to an internet protocol address registered to a home Murphy shared with his fiancée in The Dalles. In June 2018, investigators served a federal search warrant at the home. In February, Murphy pleaded guilty to transportation and possession of child pornography.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health officer: Spike in virus cases can be averted

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As the COVID-19 pandemic claims a record number of jobs, Oregon’s health officer shared good news. Modeling shows the state won’t see a huge rise in cases as long as stay-at-home orders are heeded. He also said the rise in cases should be manageable. He added that this depends on everyone heeding the governor’s orders to stay home and on health care providers having personal protective equipment. Modelling shows the social distancing and stay-at-home orders in Oregon are already having a result, with transmission of infections cut by 50 to 70 percent.

HOTEL MURDER-ARREST

Police arrest woman in connection with man’s murder at hotel

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Danielle Morin was arrested just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes. Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites hotel on March 6, and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.