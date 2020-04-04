Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON BUDGET

Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes some spending in response to COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars of spending in hopes of making a dent in the loss of state revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the state’s economy largely shut down. Inslee vetoed nearly two dozen bills in their entirety, and more than 140 separate budget items in the state supplemental budget. The total savings over the next three years is $445 million. All of the veto letters state that circumstances “have changed dramatically” since the budget was approved by the Legislature last month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Psychiatric hospital to move patients out to relieve staff

SEATTLE (AP) — State mental health officials plan to release as many as 60 patients from Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital in order to reduce some of the stress that the new coronavirus has placed on staff at the 850-bed facility. Sixteen workers and six patients at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 and one patient died. Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary Sean Murphy says moving some civil-commitment patients to group homes or supported-living facilities will help relieve some of the strain on the system.

SUV-PEDESTRIAN-CHARGES

Man arrested in case of woman run over with SUV in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man accused of running over a woman with a SUV after she says she refused an offer by him to make some money. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the Yakima Police Department responded to a 911 call Sunday of a woman screaming for help. An affidavit says the woman told officers she was walking home from a convenience store when the driver pulled up and asked her if she was interested in making money. The woman refused the offer and the driver ran her over as she tried to escape. The driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

FATAL SHOOTING ID

Man found fatally shot in Tacoma apartment identified

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man shot to death in a Tacoma apartment earlier this week has been identified. The News Tribune reports Dante Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound after people called 911 to report hearing gunshots just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers performed CPR on Robinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NUCLEAR-WASTE

Cleanup of US nuclear waste takes back seat as virus spreads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and the environment. Now, fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is resulting in more challenges as the nation’s only underground repository for nuclear waste finished ramping down operations Wednesday to keep workers safe. Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future while national laboratories and defense sites around the country have shifted to only those operations considered “mission critical.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state stay-at-home order extended through May 4

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has extended his order to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s residents home through May 4, saying that social distancing measures must remain in place an additional month in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In recent days, Inslee had been signaling that his initial stay-at-home orders from March 23 _ which were set to expire next week _ would be extended. The new proclamation extends the original order from two weeks to six weeks. People can still go for walks, runs and bike rides outside if they maintain a six-foot distance from others.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT-WASHINGTON

‘Mind boggling’: Last week’s WA jobless claims set record

OLYMPIA, Wash (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Washington set a new record last week, with tens of thousands more people in the state filing new claims as non-essential businesses remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The latest numbers released by the state Employment Security Department showed that 181,975 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the state during the week of March 22-28, a 41% increase over the previous week’s earlier record of 128,962 new claims. The job losses come as the state is under a stay-at-home order that has closed non-essential businesses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIFE CARE CENTER

Feds propose $611,000 fine at Seattle-area nursing home

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have proposed a $611,000 fine for a Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 coronavirus deaths. State regulators and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted an inspection of the Life Care Center of Kirkland on March 16, finding serious infractions that they said placed residents in immediate danger. Authorities said Life Care had at least partially fixed the most serious problems by the time they conducted follow-up inspection last weekend. In a letter to Life Care on Wednesday, CMS proposed a fine of $611,000, but said that could be adjusted up or down based on how Life Care continues to correct remaining problems.

HOTEL MURDER-ARREST

Police arrest woman in connection with man’s murder at hotel

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Oregon, hotel room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 46-year-old Danielle Morin was arrested just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes. Lowes checked into the Embassy Suites hotel on March 6, and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING

Boeing offers voluntary layoff plan amidst virus shutdown

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is offering a voluntary layoff plan to prepare for an aircraft industry that the CEO says will take time to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. CEO David Calhoun didn’t rule out involuntary job cuts later. Boeing’s airline customers are seeing a massive decline in revenue because of travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, and many have made their own early-out offers to employees. Boeing was weakened before the virus hit as it grappled with the grounding of its 737 Max airliner after two deadly crashes.