Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported four more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 26. Authorities on Saturday also reported 100 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are now at least confirmed 999 cases in Oregon. The deaths reported Saturday were a 65-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman. All had underlying medical conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The historic Timberline Lodge has slashed hundreds of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Timberline Lodge told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and the ski area on Mount Hood. According to the notice, the layoffs occurred over eight days and ended Tuesday. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent. Employers throughout Oregon have announced mass layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis. In response to the pandemic, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on March 23 issued a stay at home order, which forced certain businesses to shutter, including ski resorts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hospital workers in Oregon are astounded at the community response to an effort to provide those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight with protective masks. On March 26, Salem Health, which runs two hospital and several clinics in and around Oregon’s capital city, announced it would hand out kits for people to make masks. By Friday, the last day for dropoff, 10,942 assembled masks had been returned. Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office says that some of the masks the Trump administration has provided are unusable.