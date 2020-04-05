Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information – the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease. Washington state faced the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation, but health officials have not kept track of how many doctors and nurses have the disease. New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, also lacks infection figures for medical staff. Experts who create models for how the coronavirus will affect the country’s health care system say they want the data to better determine how severely hospitals will be hit.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health authorities say the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state has reached 310. The state Department of Health released updated figures Saturday that also showed 625 new confirmed cases in Washington, bringing the total to 7,591. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

SEATTLE (AP) — Transit agencies in the Puget Sound region will get more than $500 million in federal help to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The Seattle Times reports the Federal Transit Administration announced this week how it would distribute $25 billion included in the recently passed federal coronavirus relief package. The funding is meant to backfill lost funding for transit systems and help cover extra cleaning costs, as ridership plummets and tax revenues sink. Other cities in Washington will get some help, too, with about $23 million going to Spokane and $9 million to Bellingham. The state will get about $44 million to distribute to transit in rural areas.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court has denied Seattle’s bid to reinstate an income tax on wealthy households. The Seattle Times reports in a majority decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to review the city’s request to overturn rulings against the tax by a King County Superior Court judge and the state Court of Appeals. The ruling means Washington and its cities will remain blocked from enacting graduated income taxes, with different rates based on wealth. But some advocates may still see a way to move forward, because the Supreme Court let stand a decision by the Court of Appeals to void a state law that banned taxes on net income.