Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu has been awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player. Ionescu had previously been named The Associated Press player of the year after shattering the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and becoming the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Ionescu averaged 17.5 points with eight triple-doubles this season. The senior helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles. She was named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season on May 15. The WNBA will still hold a virtual draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted. The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf…”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.