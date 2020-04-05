Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon reports 4 more virus deaths, 100 new cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported four more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 26. Authorities on Saturday also reported 100 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are now at least confirmed 999 cases in Oregon. The deaths reported Saturday were a 65-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman. All had underlying medical conditions.

Timberline Lodge lays off hundreds amid virus outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The historic Timberline Lodge has slashed hundreds of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Timberline Lodge told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and the ski area on Mount Hood. According to the notice, the layoffs occurred over eight days and ended Tuesday. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent. Employers throughout Oregon have announced mass layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis. In response to the pandemic, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on March 23 issued a stay at home order, which forced certain businesses to shutter, including ski resorts.

A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.

Oregon residents assemble 11k masks for health-care workers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hospital workers in Oregon are astounded at the community response to an effort to provide those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight with protective masks. On March 26, Salem Health, which runs two hospital and several clinics in and around Oregon’s capital city, announced it would hand out kits for people to make masks. By Friday, the last day for dropoff, 10,942 assembled masks had been returned. Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office says that some of the masks the Trump administration has provided are unusable.

NY gets 1,100 ventilators with help from China, Oregon

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York has secured a planeload of ventilators from China, and Oregon is sending a shipment of its own to battle the coronavirus pandemic at its U.S. core. But the governor’s startling plan to force hospitals elsewhere in the state to give spare ventilators to the fight in New York City apparently hasn’t yet materialized, a day after he ordered them to surrender 20% of any unused supply to the National Guard for temporary redistribution. Cuomo said Saturday the Chinese government facilitated a 1,000-ventilator donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, who co-founded the e-commerce giant Alibaba. Cuomo also said Oregon volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.

Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable. Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot. More than 150 ventilators sent to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap. The CDC has acknowledged that some items in the U.S. stockpile have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life but still were being distributed because of the urgent demand.

Man gets 5 years for punching lawyer in court, other crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been sentenced to five years in prison for punching a deputy district attorney in court. KPTV reports 32-year-old Ryan Perkins pleaded guilty Friday to assault, escape, distributing a controlled substance – methamphetamine, attempted unlawful use of a vehicle, and robbery. Perkins was in court last August for stealing a rental van while using a forged driver’s license. The district attorney’s office says during the polling of the jury, Perkins stood up, ran past his attorney, and punched a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney in the head several times.

Man shot to death by property owner in southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire in southern Oregon’s rural Josephine County. The Oregon State Police says a property owner confronted a man in a car who was shooting on his property. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man in the car shot at the property owner and the property owner returned fire. The man in the car was killed. Police say authorities determined the property owner acted in self-defense. Troopers say no criminal charges are expected.