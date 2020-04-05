AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 05.

Sunday, Apr. 05 9:00 AM ‘Meet The Press with Chuck Todd’ on NBC, with Italian PM Conte – ‘Meet The Press’, Chuck Todd hosts the Sunday morning public affairs broadcast featuring interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and analyzing the political events of the week.Guests include Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Michael Lewis, The New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt, and former North Carolina Pat McCrory

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 POSTPONED: Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit – POSTPONED: Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit – International Business Convention for the aerospace and defense industry * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA

Tuesday, Apr. 07 12:00 PM POSTPONED: Washington Trade Summit – POSTPONED: WCIT Trade Summit, with speakers including Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer, Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, British Consul General in New York Antony Phillipson, and Canadian Consul General in Seattle Brandon Lee * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Amazon Meeting Center, 2031 7th Ave, Seattle, WA

