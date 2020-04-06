BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee with Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, will address media Monday to provide update on state’s COVID-19 response. By Rachel La Corte. Developing from 2:30 p.m. press conference.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE GLANCE

SEATTLE — Numerous Indian tribes around the state are temporarily closing their casinos because of the coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VENTILATORS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Newsom’s decision follows Oregon and Washington committing to transfer ventilators to New York. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN—ALL DECADE TEAM

Von Miller had to catch his breath after finding out he got every vote for the 2010s All-Decade Team. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 600 words.

BKC ARIZONA BROWN COMMITS: Arizona lands Seattle grad transfer Terrell Brown.

IN BRIEF:

FATAL SMALL PLANE CRASH: Police: Pilot killed in small plane crash near Battle Ground.

KAYAKER BODY: Washington search finds body believed to be missing kayaker.

POLICE CAR CHASE: Washington state police searching for driver after chase.