Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Oregon (AP) — A popular multi-sport racing event in central Oregon that draws thousands of competitors from around the region has been canceled. The Pole Pedal Paddle scheduled for May 16 was canceled Friday due to the coronavirus. Race Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley calls the cancellation beyond devastating but the responsible thing to do. The event draws upwards of 3,000 participants, about half from outside central Oregon, and is a fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Individuals and teams race from the ski area at Mount Bachelor to the town of Bend about 20 miles away using alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running, paddling and sprinting. Hundreds of spectators typically jam the finishing area in a Bend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Arlene Schnitzer, a philanthropist who gave away more than $150 million to thousands of civic projects in Portland and helped bring arts in the city to another level, has died. She was 91. Her son, Jordan Schnitzer, said she died on Saturday after having intestinal issues. Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is named after her. She and her husband, Harold Schnitzer, who died in 2011 at age 87, helped establish the Center for Northwest Art, and a curatorial and awards program. Harold and Arlene Schnitzer met in 1949 and were married five weeks later after Arlene proposed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The historic Timberline Lodge has slashed hundreds of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Timberline Lodge told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and the ski area on Mount Hood. According to the notice, the layoffs occurred over eight days and ended Tuesday. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent. Employers throughout Oregon have announced mass layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis. In response to the pandemic, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on March 23 issued a stay at home order, which forced certain businesses to shutter, including ski resorts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.