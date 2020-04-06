Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education is expected to consider Monday afternoon whether to keep school buildings closed for the rest of the year as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, more Idaho residents are signing up for healthcare insurance through Medicaid expansion due to the coronavirus. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 600 words pending decision at Idaho State Board of Education meeting, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. MDT.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The temporary head of the federal Bureau of Land Management is expected to continue overseeing the agency for another month. William Perry Pendley will continue as acting director through May 5, The Daily Sentinel reported Saturday. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order delegating the responsibilities of the office to Pendley, the deputy director of policy and programs. SENT: 230 words.