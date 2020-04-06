Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Stay-at-home order legal, Idaho attorney general says

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the coronavirus is legal and clearly defined by law. Wasden says the Republican governor’s power to assert such an order is found within Idaho code. Little issued the 21-day order on March 25. Some lawmakers and a northern Idaho sheriff had questioned Little’s authority to do that, contending it violated the U.S. Constitution. Idaho has 1,078 confirmed cases and 10 deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday morning.

AVALANCHE DEATH

Competitive snowmobiler killed in Idaho avalanche

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a competitive snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche in southeastern Idaho. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Robert Kincaid, of Victor, was riding with a group of about 10 people in the Austin Canyon area when the slide happened Friday. One rider went for help while the others started searching for Kincaid, whose body was found about 2 1/2 hours later. Investigators say Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn’t activated at the time. The Jackson Hole News & Guide in Wyoming reports Kincaid competed in the X Games in Colorado in 2015.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-CALDWELL

Man who opened fire at Idaho officers dies of gunshot wounds

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner says an Idaho man who was shot by police last Saturday has died of his injuries. The Idaho Press reports Shane Farwell died Wednesday evening at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Farwell had been listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds since the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but the Caldwell Police Department says it happened after officers responded to reports of gunfire and were told a man shot at his wife and a passing vehicle and held neighbors at gunpoint. Police say Farwell shot at officers, who returned fire. The officers were not injured.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NUCLEAR-WASTE

Cleanup of US nuclear waste takes back seat as virus spreads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and the environment. Now, fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is resulting in more challenges as the nation’s only underground repository for nuclear waste finished ramping down operations Wednesday to keep workers safe. Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future while national laboratories and defense sites around the country have shifted to only those operations considered “mission critical.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho economy sheds jobs at record rate due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 33,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the Idaho economy continues shedding jobs at a record rate because of the coronavirus. The Idaho Department of Labor on Thursday reported that the total number of people filing for claims between March 15 and Saturday is more than 46,500. The agency says workers of all age groups are being affected, but people under age 25 represent a disproportionate share of the total. The agency says its working with the federal government to put in place provisions of the $2.2 trillion rescue package approved by Congress last week that should help self-employed or gig-economy workers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO GRAZING

Group: U.S. pushing through Idaho grazing plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group says U.S. officials are using the coronavirus pandemic to force through a long-delayed Idaho livestock grazing allotment decision in critical sage grouse habitat for a powerful agribusiness. Wildlands Defense is asking the Bureau of Land Management to delay its March 20 proposed decision approving Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Co.’s permit on about 94 square miles in southwestern Idaho for at least 10,500 cattle until the virus abates. The bureau has refused. Wildlands defense says the bureau’s appeals process requiring in-person trips to post offices puts dozens of people at risk and violates Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.