Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-BOEING

Boeing to continue production shutdown due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company in an email to Washington employees on Sunday says it is extending the planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday. The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state. The company says the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials. Employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-VENTILATORS

Washington returning 400 ventilators for use in New York

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington. Washington has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INFECTED-MEDICAL-WORKERS

States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts and health officials who are trying to plan a response to the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information – the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease. Washington state faced the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation, but health officials have not kept track of how many doctors and nurses have the disease. New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, also lacks infection figures for medical staff. Experts who create models for how the coronavirus will affect the country’s health care system say they want the data to better determine how severely hospitals will be hit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRANSIT MONEY

Virus: Transit agencies gets federal money to help

SEATTLE (AP) — Transit agencies in the Puget Sound region will get more than $500 million in federal help to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The Seattle Times reports the Federal Transit Administration announced this week how it would distribute $25 billion included in the recently passed federal coronavirus relief package. The funding is meant to backfill lost funding for transit systems and help cover extra cleaning costs, as ridership plummets and tax revenues sink. Other cities in Washington will get some help, too, with about $23 million going to Spokane and $9 million to Bellingham. The state will get about $44 million to distribute to transit in rural areas.

WEALTHY HOUSEHOLD TAX

Court denies Seattle’s bid for wealthy household income tax

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court has denied Seattle’s bid to reinstate an income tax on wealthy households. The Seattle Times reports in a majority decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to review the city’s request to overturn rulings against the tax by a King County Superior Court judge and the state Court of Appeals. The ruling means Washington and its cities will remain blocked from enacting graduated income taxes, with different rates based on wealth. But some advocates may still see a way to move forward, because the Supreme Court let stand a decision by the Court of Appeals to void a state law that banned taxes on net income.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON BUDGET

Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes some spending in response to COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars of spending in hopes of making a dent in the loss of state revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the state’s economy largely shut down. Inslee vetoed nearly two dozen bills in their entirety, and more than 140 separate budget items in the state supplemental budget. The total savings over the next three years is $445 million. All of the veto letters state that circumstances “have changed dramatically” since the budget was approved by the Legislature last month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

Psychiatric hospital to move patients out to relieve staff

SEATTLE (AP) — State mental health officials plan to release as many as 60 patients from Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital in order to reduce some of the stress that the new coronavirus has placed on staff at the 850-bed facility. Sixteen workers and six patients at Western State Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 and one patient died. Behavioral Health Assistant Secretary Sean Murphy says moving some civil-commitment patients to group homes or supported-living facilities will help relieve some of the strain on the system.

SUV-PEDESTRIAN-CHARGES

Man arrested in case of woman run over with SUV in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man accused of running over a woman with a SUV after she says she refused an offer by him to make some money. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the Yakima Police Department responded to a 911 call Sunday of a woman screaming for help. An affidavit says the woman told officers she was walking home from a convenience store when the driver pulled up and asked her if she was interested in making money. The woman refused the offer and the driver ran her over as she tried to escape. The driver was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

FATAL SHOOTING ID

Man found fatally shot in Tacoma apartment identified

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man shot to death in a Tacoma apartment earlier this week has been identified. The News Tribune reports Dante Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot wound after people called 911 to report hearing gunshots just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers performed CPR on Robinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NUCLEAR-WASTE

Cleanup of US nuclear waste takes back seat as virus spreads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s efforts to clean up Cold War-era waste from nuclear research and bomb making at federal sites around the country has lumbered along for decades, often at a pace that watchdogs and other critics say threatens public health and the environment. Now, fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is resulting in more challenges as the nation’s only underground repository for nuclear waste finished ramping down operations Wednesday to keep workers safe. Shipments to the desert outpost will be limited for the foreseeable future while national laboratories and defense sites around the country have shifted to only those operations considered “mission critical.”