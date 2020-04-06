Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 29. SENT: 140 words. Updates if merited.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VENTILATORS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state would loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of coronavirus-related hospitalizations, even as he said the nation’s most populous state needs to find more ventilators of its own. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

HUMAN REMAINS: Human remains found near Sweet Home.

FATAL SMALL PLANE CRASH: Police: Pilot killed in small plane crash.

KAYAKER BODY: Washington searchers finds body believed to be missing kayaker.

The AP-Portland, Ore.