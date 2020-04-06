AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Apr. 06.

Monday, Apr. 06 11:30 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Stanwood, WA, student meal distribution site

Location: 27911 68th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

This event is open to the press. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Monday, Apr. 06 – Wednesday, Apr. 08 POSTPONED: Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit – POSTPONED: Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit – International Business Convention for the aerospace and defense industry * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Place, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattle.bciaerospace.com/

Contacts: Lilian Heemstra, BCI Aerospace Marketing/Communication, lheemstra@advbe.com, +33 1 41 86 41 43

Tuesday, Apr. 07 12:00 PM POSTPONED: Washington Trade Summit – POSTPONED: WCIT Trade Summit, with speakers including Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer, Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, British Consul General in New York Antony Phillipson, and Canadian Consul General in Seattle Brandon Lee * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Amazon Meeting Center, 2031 7th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wcit.org, https://twitter.com/WashingtonTrade

Contacts: Angela Green, WCTI, angela@wcit.org, 1 206 389 7295