AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE GLANCE

SEATTLE — Health authorities in Washington on Tuesday announced more than 20 new coronavirus deaths in the state, bringing the total to at least 394. SENT: 680 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK DRIVE IN CHURCH

BALDWIN, Wis. — As the morning sun melts the last traces of snow in the surrounding farmland, the faithful, gathered to celebrate Christianity’s holiest week, cheerfully honk out their hallelujahs and peace greetings. SENT: 800 words.

TAX BIG BUSINESS

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has again decided to consider a tax on large businesses, this time while contending with fallout from the coronavirus. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK COLLEGES IN TROUBLE

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC—MISSISSIPPI STATE LEACH TWEET

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is expected to participate in “listening sessions” with student and community groups and tour the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum after he tweeted an image of a noose last week. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

WATER SUPPLY YAKIMA RESERVOIR: Report: Healthy water supply available for irrigation season.

KENT FATAL STABBING: Police launch investigation into man fatally stabbed in Kent.

GUNFIRE EXCHANGE POLICE: Police: Fleeing man shoots at officer prompting return fire.

NATIONAL PARK CAR CRIMES: Man who broke into cars at national parks gets prison.