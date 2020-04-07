Greenbrier: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $623.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800 million.

Greenbrier shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX