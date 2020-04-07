Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of the coronavirus through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted. The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to extend school closures past the April 20 date for possible re-opening. Students will still be taught online. Health officials say the number of people contracting the virus in Idaho is expected to peak in late April and early May. The school closures are based on guidelines for social distancing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a competitive snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche in southeastern Idaho. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Robert Kincaid, of Victor, was riding with a group of about 10 people in the Austin Canyon area when the slide happened Friday. One rider went for help while the others started searching for Kincaid, whose body was found about 2 1/2 hours later. Investigators say Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn’t activated at the time. The Jackson Hole News & Guide in Wyoming reports Kincaid competed in the X Games in Colorado in 2015.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The temporary head of the federal Bureau of Land Management is expected to continue overseeing the agency for another month. The Daily Sentinel reported William Perry Pendley will continue as acting director through May 5. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order delegating the responsibilities of the office to Pendley, who has carried out the director’s duties since last summer. The agency opened a new headquarters in Colorado in January but has not had a permanent director during the Trump administration. Pendley has drawn criticism over views he espoused as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner says an Idaho man who was shot by police last Saturday has died of his injuries. The Idaho Press reports Shane Farwell died Wednesday evening at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Farwell had been listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds since the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but the Caldwell Police Department says it happened after officers responded to reports of gunfire and were told a man shot at his wife and a passing vehicle and held neighbors at gunpoint. Police say Farwell shot at officers, who returned fire. The officers were not injured.