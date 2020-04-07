Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 29. Sixty-four new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of known cases to 1,132 statewide. The deaths announced Monday were a 93-year-old man in Washington County and a 70-year-old female in Marion County. Both had underlying medical conditions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five hundred ventilators on loan from California will be deployed to four states and two U.S. territories as they battle the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to lend the ventilators on Monday to the national stockpile even as the state hunts for more of its own supplies. Vice President Mike Pence says the ventilators will be sent to Nevada, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Newsom suggested some of the ventilators may go to hard-hit New York. But he said the federal government should decide where they were needed most.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Oregon will receive federal help for flooding and storms in the northeastern section of the state. FEMA announced Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by early February severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. The President’s action approving a flood disaster declaration makes the federal funding available to affected people in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died in a small plane crash north of Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, a resident west of the private Daybreak Airport near the town of Battle Ground reported seeing an ultralight airplane possibly crash near the runway. The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel and deputies found the aircraft, which had crashed in some brush alongside the East Fork of the Lewis River. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only one on board. Authorities are investigating.