Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.

SEATTLE (AP) — REI says it will keep its 162 retail locations closed and furlough some of its roughly 14,000 employees without pay for 90 days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt much of the retail industry. The Seattle Times reports CEO Eric Artz announced the decision Monday in a blog post. He says he and the board of the company based in Washington state will go without compensation for six months. Other senior executives and corporate staff will see their pay cut. The company says furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits during the 90 days. On March 15, REI announced it was closing retail locations and putting employees on paid leave through April 15.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say schools in Washington state will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning at least until their terms end in June. Schools have been shut statewide since March 17 and had been scheduled to reopen April 27. The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the closures into the summer and fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdall said the decision was tough, but the risks of returning students to school too soon were high due to the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Numerous Indian tribes around the state are temporarily closing their casinos because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced this week that it’s Northern Quest casino in the Spokane suburb of Airway Heights will be closed for two weeks. The Spokane Tribe also closed its casino in Airway Heights. Meanwhile, The Seattle Times is reporting that the Suquamish, Puyallup, Tulalip, Muckleshoot, Lummi, Cowlitz and Jamestown S’Klallam tribes are temporarily shutting down their casinos. Closing the tribal casinos is significant because they fund tribal government operations, and have thousands of employees.