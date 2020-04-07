Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

2 more deaths, 64 new coronavirus infections in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 29. Sixty-four new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of known cases to 1,132 statewide. The deaths announced Monday were a 93-year-old man in Washington County and a 70-year-old female in Marion County. Both had underlying medical conditions.

California lends 500 ventilators to 4 states, 2 territories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five hundred ventilators on loan from California will be deployed to four states and two U.S. territories as they battle the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to lend the ventilators on Monday to the national stockpile even as the state hunts for more of its own supplies. Vice President Mike Pence says the ventilators will be sent to Nevada, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Newsom suggested some of the ventilators may go to hard-hit New York. But he said the federal government should decide where they were needed most.

Trump approves flood disaster declaration, funding available

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Oregon will receive federal help for flooding and storms in the northeastern section of the state. FEMA announced Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by early February severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. The President’s action approving a flood disaster declaration makes the federal funding available to affected people in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Police: Pilot killed in small plane crash

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died in a small plane crash north of Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, a resident west of the private Daybreak Airport near the town of Battle Ground reported seeing an ultralight airplane possibly crash near the runway. The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel and deputies found the aircraft, which had crashed in some brush alongside the East Fork of the Lewis River. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only one on board. Authorities are investigating.

Human remains found near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been discovered near Sweet Home. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says his office got a call Friday about possible human remains found on a US Forest Service road about 13 miles east of Sweet Home. The sheriff says the caller showed deputies the area and that an investigation has shown the remains to be human. The sheriff’s says they have limited information about the person and will work with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to discover the cause of death and the identity of the individual.

Washington search finds body believed to be missing kayaker

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have recovered a body believed to be a man who went missing after his kayak capsized. KPTV-TV reported Sunday that the Cowlitz County Dive Team recovered a body authorities believe is 28-year-old Robert Chick of Castle Rock. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office personnel and the dive team responded to Silver Lake after receiving a report that a body was found using sonar. Authorities say Chick and a companion launched kayaks Friday night onto the lake 64 miles south of Olympia. The pair were paddling back to the boat ramp when both of their kayaks capsized and Chick disappeared.

Arlene Schnitzer, philanthropist and arts lover, dies at 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Arlene Schnitzer, a philanthropist who gave away more than $150 million to thousands of civic projects in Portland and helped bring arts in the city to another level, has died. She was 91. Her son, Jordan Schnitzer, said she died on Saturday after having intestinal issues. Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is named after her. She and her husband, Harold Schnitzer, who died in 2011 at age 87, helped establish the Center for Northwest Art, and a curatorial and awards program. Harold and Arlene Schnitzer met in 1949 and were married five weeks later after Arlene proposed.

Popular multi-sport racing event in central Oregon canceled

BEND, Oregon (AP) — A popular multi-sport racing event in central Oregon that draws thousands of competitors from around the region has been canceled. The Pole Pedal Paddle scheduled for May 16 was canceled Friday due to the coronavirus. Race Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley calls the cancellation beyond devastating but the responsible thing to do. The event draws upwards of 3,000 participants, about half from outside central Oregon, and is a fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Individuals and teams race from the ski area at Mount Bachelor to the town of Bend about 20 miles away using alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running, paddling and sprinting. Hundreds of spectators typically jam the finishing area in a Bend.