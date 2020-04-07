Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REI

REI: Stores stay shut, workers furloughed, no pay for CEO

SEATTLE (AP) — REI says it will keep its 162 retail locations closed and furlough some of its roughly 14,000 employees without pay for 90 days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt much of the retail industry. The Seattle Times reports CEO Eric Artz announced the decision Monday in a blog post. He says he and the board of the company based in Washington state will go without compensation for six months. Other senior executives and corporate staff will see their pay cut. The company says furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits during the 90 days. On March 15, REI announced it was closing retail locations and putting employees on paid leave through April 15.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Officials opt to keep schools closed in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say schools in Washington state will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning at least until their terms end in June. Schools have been shut statewide since March 17 and had been scheduled to reopen April 27. The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the closures into the summer and fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdall said the decision was tough, but the risks of returning students to school too soon were high due to the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE-GLANCE

Tribal casinos in WA closing due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Numerous Indian tribes around the state are temporarily closing their casinos because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Kalispel Tribe of Indians announced this week that it’s Northern Quest casino in the Spokane suburb of Airway Heights will be closed for two weeks. The Spokane Tribe also closed its casino in Airway Heights. Meanwhile, The Seattle Times is reporting that the Suquamish, Puyallup, Tulalip, Muckleshoot, Lummi, Cowlitz and Jamestown S’Klallam tribes are temporarily shutting down their casinos. Closing the tribal casinos is significant because they fund tribal government operations, and have thousands of employees.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VENTILATORS

California lends 500 ventilators to 4 states, 2 territories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five hundred ventilators on loan from California will be deployed to four states and two U.S. territories as they battle the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to lend the ventilators on Monday to the national stockpile even as the state hunts for more of its own supplies. Vice President Mike Pence says the ventilators will be sent to Nevada, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Newsom suggested some of the ventilators may go to hard-hit New York. But he said the federal government should decide where they were needed most.

AP-WA-FATAL SMALL PLANE CRASH

Police: Pilot killed in small plane crash

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died in a small plane crash north of Vancouver, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, a resident west of the private Daybreak Airport near the town of Battle Ground reported seeing an ultralight airplane possibly crash near the runway. The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel and deputies found the aircraft, which had crashed in some brush alongside the East Fork of the Lewis River. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the pilot was the only one on board. Authorities are investigating.

KAYAKER BODY

Washington search finds body believed to be missing kayaker

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have recovered a body believed to be a man who went missing after his kayak capsized. KPTV-TV reported Sunday that the Cowlitz County Dive Team recovered a body authorities believe is 28-year-old Robert Chick of Castle Rock. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office personnel and the dive team responded to Silver Lake after receiving a report that a body was found using sonar. Authorities say Chick and a companion launched kayaks Friday night onto the lake 64 miles south of Olympia. The pair were paddling back to the boat ramp when both of their kayaks capsized and Chick disappeared.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-BOEING

Boeing to continue production shutdown due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company in an email to Washington employees on Sunday says it is extending the planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday. The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing’s 70,000 employees in the state. The company says the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials. Employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-VENTILATORS

Washington state returns ventilators for use in New York

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington. Washington has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths

POLICE CAR CHASE

Washington state police searching for driver after chase

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state are hunting for a suspect who eluded officers following a high-speed car chase. KOMO-TV reports the suspect’s vehicle crashed in Issaquah at the end of the chase on Interstate 90 Sunday night. Trooper Rick Johnson says the Washington State Patrol was notified about a driver speeding and driving erratically on I-90 West. Troopers chased the vehicle into Issaquah, where it crashed while exiting the highway. The driver and a female passenger both fled on foot. Troopers captured the woman but the driver escaped and was still being sought by police Monday morning.