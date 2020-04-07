AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 07.

Tuesday, Apr. 07 11:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks on business resiliency during the coronavirus pandemic – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks at virtual town hall hosted by Let’s Keep Connected to discuss business resiliency during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Tuesday, Apr. 07 12:00 PM Oregon Health Authority webinar on coronavirus – Oregon Health Authority holds webinar to cover questions about the Oregon Health Plan’s coverage of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, Apr. 08 12:00 PM GOP Rep. Greg Walden discusses CARES Act in POLITICO virtual interview – POLITICO Huddle virtual interview with Republican Rep. Greg Walden discussing the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and other legislation Congress is considering to protect the economy, with POLITICO Congressional Reporter Melanie Zanona

