Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended an order Tuesday prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants and bars as state officials reported four more deaths from the coronavirus. SENT: 250 words.

WILDFIRE FUEL BREAKS

BOISE, Idaho. — A plan to help in the battle against devastating wildfires creates fuel breaks 400 feet (120 meters) wide along 987 miles (1,600 kilometers) of roads in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon that will be tied into an existing fuel break system in northern Nevada. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

TAX BIG BUSINESS

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has again decided to consider a tax on large businesses, this time while contending with fallout from the coronavirus. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK INMATE LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of inmates concerned about contracting COVID-19 filed a lawsuit Monday against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the leaders at the Department of Corrections. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

GUNFIRE EXCHANGE POLICE: Police: Fleeing man shoots at officer prompting return fire.

