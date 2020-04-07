Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 07 12:00 PM POSTPONED: Washington Trade Summit – POSTPONED: WCIT Trade Summit, with speakers including Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer, Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, British Consul General in New York Antony Phillipson, and Canadian Consul General in Seattle Brandon Lee * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Amazon Meeting Center, 2031 7th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wcit.org, https://twitter.com/WashingtonTrade

Contacts: Angela Green, WCTI, angela@wcit.org, 1 206 389 7295

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 07 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene discusses New Democrat Coalition’s priorities for next coronavirus bill – New Democrat Coalition holds press call with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, who discusses the group’s priorities in the next coronavirus (COVID-19) package

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Nick Martin , Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, Nick.Martin@mail.house.gov, 1 202 603 9079

Dial-In: Available upon reporter RSVP to natasha.dabrowski@mail.house.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 07 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen holds telephone town hall on coronavirus – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds telephone town hall to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Washington Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine and Washington Small Business Development Center Director Duane Fladland

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Dial in: 855.962.0954 * Sign up for audio live stream: larsen.house.gov/live