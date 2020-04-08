Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan to help in the battle against devastating wildfires creates fuel breaks 400 feet wide along nearly 1,000 miles of roads in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon that will be tied into an existing fuel break system in northern Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday released a final environmental impact statement for the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project, opening a 30-day comment period. The agency says fuel breaks will help firefighters stop wildfires and protect key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers. Critics say fuel breaks create avenues for invasive, fire-prone plants that will increase fire potential.

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Nampa, Idaho man after a fatal crash that killed one woman and injured two other people in Caldwell. The Idaho Statesman reported Monday that 20-year-old Grayson Thurston was charged with suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony aggravated driving under the influence. The Idaho State Police says Thurston collided with 37-year-old Janet Gonzalez. Police say Gonzalez died on scene and her two passengers were transferred to local hospitals. Authorities say Thurston was taken into police custody after allegedly admitting to drinking. Thurston has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. He has not yet been assigned an attorney.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of the coronavirus through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted. The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to extend school closures past the April 20 date for possible re-opening. Students will still be taught online. Health officials say the number of people contracting the virus in Idaho is expected to peak in late April and early May. The school closures are based on guidelines for social distancing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a competitive snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche in southeastern Idaho. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Robert Kincaid, of Victor, was riding with a group of about 10 people in the Austin Canyon area when the slide happened Friday. One rider went for help while the others started searching for Kincaid, whose body was found about 2 1/2 hours later. Investigators say Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon, but it wasn’t activated at the time. The Jackson Hole News & Guide in Wyoming reports Kincaid competed in the X Games in Colorado in 2015.