Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended an order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants and bars as state officials reported four more deaths from the coronavirus. Oregon’s State Emergency Coordination Center said Tuesday the total number of deaths had reached 33 while confirmed cases increased to over 1,180 statewide. Brown’s original order banning dine-in service was set to expire next week but now aligns with her Stay Home, Save Lives order. Both will remain in effect until lifted by Brown. Brown also said her COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel met for the first time Tuesday. The panel of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals are reviewing the status of COVID-19 in the state and will make recommendations on future response efforts.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a person who they say shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon while stealing their car in southwestern Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the town of Battle Ground. The two people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. No further information was immediately released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of inmates concerned about contracting COVID-19 have filed a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the leaders at the Department of Corrections. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court by the Oregon Justice Resource Center on behalf of the inmates, alleges the DOC has not taken the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus inside its institutions where more than 14,000 inmates live. Last week, DOC Director Collette Peters told Oregon Public Broadcasting in an interview her agency was doing everything they can to keep people safe but acknowledged the challenges of social distancing in a prison.