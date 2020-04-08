Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health authorities in Washington on Tuesday announced more than 20 new coronavirus deaths in the state, bringing the total to at least 394. According to figures from the Department of Health, there are more than 8,600 confirmed cases in Washington. The bulk of the cases and deaths are in King and Snohomish counties. For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has again decided to consider a tax on big businesses, this time while grappling with fallout from the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports the council voted Monday to review legislation proposed by Councilwomen Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales that would impose a 1.3% payroll tax on most companies with more than $7 million in annual payroll, excluding grocery and some other businesses. Mayor Jenny Durkan and others have been considering a tax on large corporations. Sawant and Morales have said their tax could raise up to $500 million a year. If approved, the tax would take effect in June, but it wouldn’t be collected until 2022.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a person who they say shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon while stealing their car in southwestern Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the town of Battle Ground. The two people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. No further information was immediately released.