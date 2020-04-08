Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

Gov.’s dine-in ban extended; COVID-19 advisory panel meets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended an order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants and bars as state officials reported four more deaths from the coronavirus. Oregon’s State Emergency Coordination Center said Tuesday the total number of deaths had reached 33 while confirmed cases increased to over 1,180 statewide. Brown’s original order banning dine-in service was set to expire next week but now aligns with her Stay Home, Save Lives order. Both will remain in effect until lifted by Brown. Brown also said her COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel met for the first time Tuesday. The panel of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals are reviewing the status of COVID-19 in the state and will make recommendations on future response efforts.

Police: Person on the run after shooting 2 in carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a person who they say shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon while stealing their car in southwestern Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the town of Battle Ground. The two people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. No further information was immediately released.

Oregon inmates sue over COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of inmates concerned about contracting COVID-19 have filed a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the leaders at the Department of Corrections. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court by the Oregon Justice Resource Center on behalf of the inmates, alleges the DOC has not taken the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus inside its institutions where more than 14,000 inmates live. Last week, DOC Director Collette Peters told Oregon Public Broadcasting in an interview her agency was doing everything they can to keep people safe but acknowledged the challenges of social distancing in a prison.

Wildfire fighting plan eyes 1,000 miles of new fuel breaks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan to help in the battle against devastating wildfires creates fuel breaks 400 feet wide along nearly 1,000 miles of roads in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon that will be tied into an existing fuel break system in northern Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday released a final environmental impact statement for the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project, opening a 30-day comment period. The agency says fuel breaks will help firefighters stop wildfires and protect key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers. Critics say fuel breaks create avenues for invasive, fire-prone plants that will increase fire potential.

Police: Fleeing man shoots at officer prompting return fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man is believed to have fired at a Vancouver, Washington, police officer who was chasing him, prompting the officer to return fire. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man remains at large. Vancouver police say the officer came upon an apparent shooting about 1 a.m. Tuesday, in which a driver appeared to have shot at another driver from inside his car. Police say the officer followed the first driver, a man, and that the officer fired when the officer thought the man fired. The second driver, a woman, told police she and the man are in a relationship. The man’s car was later seen unoccupied near the interstate in Vancouver.

2 more deaths, 64 new coronavirus infections in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 29. Sixty-four new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of known cases to 1,132 statewide. The deaths announced Monday were a 93-year-old man in Washington County and a 70-year-old female in Marion County. Both had underlying medical conditions.

California lends 500 ventilators to 4 states, 2 territories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five hundred ventilators on loan from California will be deployed to four states and two U.S. territories as they battle the coronavirus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to lend the ventilators on Monday to the national stockpile even as the state hunts for more of its own supplies. Vice President Mike Pence says the ventilators will be sent to Nevada, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Newsom suggested some of the ventilators may go to hard-hit New York. But he said the federal government should decide where they were needed most.