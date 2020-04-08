Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PLASTICS

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE-GLANCE

Nearly 400 virus deaths in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Health authorities in Washington on Tuesday announced more than 20 new coronavirus deaths in the state, bringing the total to at least 394. According to figures from the Department of Health, there are more than 8,600 confirmed cases in Washington. The bulk of the cases and deaths are in King and Snohomish counties. For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

TAX-BIG BUSINESS

Seattle City Council sends big business tax bid to committee

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has again decided to consider a tax on big businesses, this time while grappling with fallout from the coronavirus. The Seattle Times reports the council voted Monday to review legislation proposed by Councilwomen Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales that would impose a 1.3% payroll tax on most companies with more than $7 million in annual payroll, excluding grocery and some other businesses. Mayor Jenny Durkan and others have been considering a tax on large corporations. Sawant and Morales have said their tax could raise up to $500 million a year. If approved, the tax would take effect in June, but it wouldn’t be collected until 2022.

CARJACK-SHOOTING

Police: Person on the run after shooting 2 in carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a person who they say shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon while stealing their car in southwestern Washington. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near the town of Battle Ground. The two people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. No further information was immediately released.

GUNFIRE EXCHANGE POLICE

Police: Fleeing man shoots at officer prompting return fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man is believed to have fired at a Vancouver, Washington, police officer who was chasing him, prompting the officer to return fire. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man remains at large. Vancouver police say the officer came upon an apparent shooting about 1 a.m. Tuesday, in which a driver appeared to have shot at another driver from inside his car. Police say the officer followed the first driver, a man, and that the officer fired when the officer thought the man fired. The second driver, a woman, told police she and the man are in a relationship. The man’s car was later seen unoccupied near the interstate in Vancouver.

NATIONAL PARKS-CAR CRIMES

Man who broke into cars at national parks gets prison

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A man who broke into dozens of vehicles at Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after he serves a more than two-year state prison term. National park officials say 41-year-old Michael Pickering broke into at least four dozen cars at more than a half dozen different trailheads and parking lots in the two parks. Court documents say for a month starting in late March 2019, Pickering smashed windows and stole from parked vehicles. Documents say he used stolen credit and debit cards to make over $50,000 in purchases at various stores. Pickering was arrested after walking out of a store where he used victims’ bank cards.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGES IN TROUBLE

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses. Scores of colleges say they’re taking heavy hits as they refund money to students for housing, dining and parking that went unused after campuses closed last month. Yet college leaders say that’s only the start of their troubles: Even if campuses are allowed to reopen by this fall, they worry that many students won’t return. Officials believe the economic downturn will leave many Americans unable to afford tuition, and colleges are forecasting heavy losses among international students.

KENT FATAL STABBING

Police launch investigation into man fatally stabbed in Kent

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police have launched an investigation into a fight that left one man dead in Kent, Washington. KIRO-TV reported Monday that Kent Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight around 9 p.m. about 20 miles south of Seattle. Police say officers found an unresponsive man with multiple wounds and performed CPR before he was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses told police that two suspects started fighting the man. Police say it is unclear what caused the fight, but all three people knew each other. The suspects have not yet been found. Police have encouraged anyone with information to contact the Kent Police Department.

WATER SUPPLY-YAKIMA RESERVOIR

Report: Healthy water supply available for irrigation season

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A report has shown that the Yakima Basin water reservoir is about 102% of normal for this time of year, meaning farmers and fish in Washington state are expected to receive a healthy supply of water this year. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the Washington state Bureau of Reclamation released the April report showing that farmers with junior water rights are expected to receive a 96% supply, a 1% increase compared to March compared to a 16% decrease during the same time last year. Experts say the water supply for junior rights holders can be reduced during water shortages to ensure senior rights holders get their allotment amount.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Officials opt to keep schools closed in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say schools in Washington state will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning at least until their terms end in June. Schools have been shut statewide since March 17 and had been scheduled to reopen April 27. The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the closures into the summer and fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdall said the decision was tough, but the risks of returning students to school too soon were high due to the pandemic.