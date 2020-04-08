AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 08.

Wednesday, Apr. 08 12:00 PM GOP Rep. Greg Walden discusses CARES Act in POLITICO virtual interview – POLITICO Huddle virtual interview with Republican Rep. Greg Walden discussing the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and other legislation Congress is considering to protect the economy, with POLITICO Congressional Reporter Melanie Zanona

Wednesday, Apr. 08 1:00 PM DLCC discuss state-level coronavirus mitigation measures – Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) hosts press call with state legislative leaders to discuss what Democrats have done at the state level to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flatten the curve. Speakers include DLCC President Jessica Post, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, California Assembly Assistant Majority Leader Rob Bonta, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich, Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, and Wisconsin state Sen. Janet Bewley

Friday, Apr. 10 7:00 PM CANCELED: 2020 Nike Hoop Summit basketball game – CANCELED: Annual Nike Hoop Summit, with a USA Junior National Select Team facing-off against a World Select Team aged 19-or-under * Canceled due to outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ