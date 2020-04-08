Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:10 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PLASTICS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and mandating that shoppers bring reusable bags or pay a small fee as the movement to eliminate single-use plastics took hold in mainstream America. What a difference a pandemic makes. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that Oregon’s K-12 schools will remain closed through the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 100 words. Will be expanded.

SCHOOLS PAYOUT TEACHER

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools will pay $410,000 to a former employee who said she was fired for raising red flags over a lack of safety for seventh-graders working with dangerous equipment including band saws and nail guns. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

ATH TRACK WORLDS NEW DATES

The first major domino tipped in the wake of the Olympic postponement on Wednesday when track leaders rescheduled next year’s world championships for July 2022, setting up a busy summer for a sport that would normally be taking a breather. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

ROMANCE NOVELIST VIRUS RELEASE: Romance writer accused of murder seeks release due to virus.

CARJACK SHOOTING: Police: Man dead after killing 2, stealing car.

GORGE HIGHWAY: Gorge highway closure expanded after visitors trespass.

