BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Inmates at a Washington state prison staged a large protest following new coronavirus diagnoses at the facility and and health officials say they continue to see large numbers of cases in the state’s long-term care facilities. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 680 words. Will be updated on merits. AP Photos.

With VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-HOSPITALIZATIONS: Virus: Hospitalized patients in WA higher than early reports.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

OLYMPIA, Wash. – More than 170,000 people filed new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington last week, bringing the total number of new claims filed in the state to nearly half a million since mid-March, when businesses started closing or limiting operations due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 410 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WILDFIRES

BOISE, Idaho — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters will be summoned to work in close quarters for weeks. That’s requiring the U.S. Forest Service and others to change strategies. In light of the “unprecedented challenge” of the pandemic. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 920 words. AP Photos. AP Video.

WASHINGTON-LT.-GOV

SEATTLE -U.S. Rep. Denny Heck said Thursday he is running for Washington lieutenant governor following last month’s surprise announcement by incumbent Cyrus Habib that he would not seek re-election. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MEDICAL SUPPLIES

With the federal stockpile drained of protective gear, states are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—VESSEL AGROUND: Vessel runs aground, spills some fuel near Kingston.

—HEPATITIS A-SEATTLE: Seattle area Hepatitis A cases up amid coronavirus pandemic.

—MOTORCYCLIST-FATAL: Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Everett crash.