Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman wanted on kidnapping, robbery and aggravated battery charges. Police say she and two others attacked another woman last month. The Post Register reported Tuesday that Maddeline McKenzie Ovard was arrested Monday after the victim told police Ovard beat her and stole $400, her phone and keys. She told authorities that her assailants seemed to believe she was in a relationship with Ovard’s ex-boyfriend. Ovard has not yet had a chance to enter a plea and her public defender could not be immediately reached for comment. The other suspects have not yet been found.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has ordered the creation of a committee to oversee Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package approved by Congress last month. Little’s budget chief is Alex Adams and he will head the committee announced late Tuesday that is responsible for using the money to support businesses, health care providers and struggling families during the pandemic. The governor’s office says State Controller Brandon Woolf will report where the money is spent on his agency’s website. Idaho had 1,210 confirmed virus cases and 15 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan to help in the battle against devastating wildfires creates fuel breaks 400 feet wide along nearly 1,000 miles of roads in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon that will be tied into an existing fuel break system in northern Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday released a final environmental impact statement for the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project, opening a 30-day comment period. The agency says fuel breaks will help firefighters stop wildfires and protect key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers. Critics say fuel breaks create avenues for invasive, fire-prone plants that will increase fire potential.

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Nampa, Idaho man after a fatal crash that killed one woman and injured two other people in Caldwell. The Idaho Statesman reported Monday that 20-year-old Grayson Thurston was charged with suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony aggravated driving under the influence. The Idaho State Police says Thurston collided with 37-year-old Janet Gonzalez. Police say Gonzalez died on scene and her two passengers were transferred to local hospitals. Authorities say Thurston was taken into police custody after allegedly admitting to drinking. Thurston has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. He has not yet been assigned an attorney.