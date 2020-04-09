Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon’s K-12 schools will remain closed through the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities say there are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 30 deaths. Brown said Wednesday seniors who had passing grades in mid-March will receive passing grades in all their classes so they can graduate. Those who didn’t have passing grades will have until Aug. 31 to earn them and graduate. The governor asked school districts to work with those students and those families to help as many students as possible to graduate. Oregon has struggled to improve one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the nation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains discovered near Sweet Home are that of a woman with brown hair. Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a US Forest Service road east of Sweet Home. He says the agencies tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50. He says she is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy. Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man. The Columbian reports Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m. Vancouver police said Bowers shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says Bowers fled and then emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.